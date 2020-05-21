|
|
|
WARD Terence Suddenly on May 9th 2020 at
home, Terry aged 79 years, of Northowram.
The dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Tina and Paula a dear father in law of Phil and Steve, loving grandad of Sam, Jake Emelia and Joe, and a very good friend
of many.
A private family cremation will be held on Monday June 1st at 12noon.
Donations in memory of Terry can be posted directly to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullen Edge Rd. Elland. HX5 0QY.
A celebration of Terry's life will be arranged and announced at a
later date.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Rd. Tel 01422 353 970.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020