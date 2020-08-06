|
COSTELLOE Teresa It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Teresa Costelloe, of Threadneedle Court, aged 67 years, who passed away peacefully at home on 25 July 2020. A much loved mum to three daughters. Grandma to Chloe, Luke, Zoe, Oliver and Kayleigh. Sister to Marie, Anthony and the late Brenda.
Sweet dreams mummy bear, forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Private family service at
St Mary's R-C Church on
Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 2.00pm followed by cremation
at Park Wood Crematorium
at 3.00pm.
All enquiries to B J Melia and Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020