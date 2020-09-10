|
|
|
Kenny Terrance On September 5th 2020,
Terry aged 83 years, formerly of Siddal. A much loved and respected dad, father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed.
A small private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday September 23rd at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Terry, can be posted directly to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o 3 Riverside, Granta Park,
Cambridge, CB21 6AD.
All Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 10, 2020