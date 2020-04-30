|
|
|
Leach Thelma
(née Robinson) On April 26th 2020.
Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Thelma, aged 83 years, of Sowood, formerly of Huddersfield. Beloved Wife of the late Bill, much loved Mum of Tony, Daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Robinson, loving Sister to eight siblings, also a dear Auntie, Great Auntie and a good friend to many.
Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral service will be held. If anyone would like to make a donation in memory of Thelma, these can be sent directly to Dementia UK.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020