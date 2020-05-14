|
|
|
Leach Thelma Anthony (Tony) would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, messages, help, support and donations received following the sudden sad loss of Mum, Thelma.
Many thanks to the paramedics, and all staff on ward 8 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Special thanks to Springhead funeral service for their exceptional care and attention to detail, and to Sarah El Madawi for the excellent service, given the unprecedented current circumstances. A celebration of Thelma's life will take place later when restrictions are lifted.
Thank you all.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 14, 2020