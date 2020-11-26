Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Whiteley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Whiteley

Notice Condolences

Thelma Whiteley Notice
WHITELEY (née Spencer)
Thelma Peacefully after a short illness at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 22nd November 2020 aged 89 years.
Thelma, the beloved wife of the late Donald, the dearly loved mum of Susan and Peter, a special mother-in-law to Margaret and Duncan, the much-loved grandma of Adam, Matthew, Edward, Becky, Molly and Jonathan and an adored great grandma of George, a very dear sister and aunty and a good friend to Edith and Carol.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday 5th December at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Thelma may be made to Overgate Hospice.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -