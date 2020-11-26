|
|
|
WHITELEY (née Spencer)
Thelma Peacefully after a short illness at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 22nd November 2020 aged 89 years.
Thelma, the beloved wife of the late Donald, the dearly loved mum of Susan and Peter, a special mother-in-law to Margaret and Duncan, the much-loved grandma of Adam, Matthew, Edward, Becky, Molly and Jonathan and an adored great grandma of George, a very dear sister and aunty and a good friend to Edith and Carol.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday 5th December at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Thelma may be made to Overgate Hospice.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020