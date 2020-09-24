|
|
|
Bottomley Thomas Wright (Tom) Peacefully in hospital on
10th September 2020, Tom,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, the best dad to Janet & Gail and the late Carole, doting grandad to Steph, dear father-in-law of Allan and Steven, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, good friend to many
and a pillar of the community.
He will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
Tom's private funeral service will take place at 2.15pm on
Monday 5th October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to
Cancer Research UK
via their website.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020