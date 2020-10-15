Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lewis

Notice Condolences

Thomas Lewis Notice
lewis Thomas Peacefully on 5th October 2020
at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Tom, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne, very much loved dad of Chris and Mark,
a loving and caring grandad of Adam, Joe and Alexander, special father in law to Diane and Louise, a treasured brother of Cath, Theresa, Pat and Christine.
Due to present restrictions a private family cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -