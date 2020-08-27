|
SUGDEN Tracey (Nee Hurst) On 21st August at Overgate Hospice, Tracey, aged 52 years.
Much loved daughter of
Peter and Jacki, dearly loved mum of Samantha and Tia-Jai, a loving sister, auntie, nana and a good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 14th September at 12 noon. Donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice. No mourning clothes please by request. All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020