|
|
|
BRADLEY TREVOR On January 31st 2020, peacefully in
Cooper House Care Home, Trevor, aged 85 years,
of Queensbury.
The dearly loved husband of Marie and the late Betty, much loved dad of Robert, Sharon and Diane,
loving step dad of Benjy, Jamie and Danielle, a dear father in law, treasured grandad and
great grandad, loving brother
and a loved and respected friend
to many. Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday February 19th at 2:15: pm. Will family and friends
please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
By request family flowers only please. If desired, donations in memory of Trevor would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Society, Unit 16, Park View Court, St Paul's Road, Shipley, BD18 3DZ.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
H.Bates funeral directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020