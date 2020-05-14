Home

Trevor Corbett Notice
Corbett Trevor On 7th May 2020, Trevor passed away peacefully at his beloved home, Butterclose. A devoted husband to Brenda, a much loved dad and
step-dad to Lynda, Carol, Helen, Jonathan, Paul and the late Eddie.
He was a loving father-in-law, grandad, great grandad
and a good friend to many.
A small funeral service will take place at Mount Zion Church Cemetery, Ogden on
Friday 22nd May at 12pm.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 14, 2020
