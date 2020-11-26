Home

HODGSON Trevor Ian On November 23rd suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital due to coronavirus. Trevor aged 70, of Ripponden, the dearly beloved husband and best friend of Sylvia, loving dad of Samantha and Richard, a much loved grandad and great grandad, a dear son in law of Nancy, father in law to Tim and Trish, a sadly missed brother, uncle and good friend to many.
A private family service with take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE. Further enquiries please contact 01422 833956
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
