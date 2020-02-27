|
|
|
MOODY Trevor On February 4th, 2020,
suddenly at home.
Trevor aged 68 years of Sowerby, the dearly loved son of the late Henry and Nellie, and dear
brother of the late Kenneth.
Funeral service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, HX5 9HZ on Tuesday, March 3rd at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The National Trust, would be appreciated.
A collection box will be
available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020