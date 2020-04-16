|
|
|
SHARP (née Brown)
Valerie On April 13th, 2020 suddenly at home. Val, aged 70, of Elland.
The dearly beloved wife of David, much loved daughter of the late Muriel and Harry, loving mum of Jane and Christine, wonderful grandma of Scott, Bethany and Luke, dear sister of Annette,
Robert and Elaine, auntie and a
good friend to many.
A private family service will be held at Beechroyd Chapel of Rest, Sowerby Bridge, followed by a full memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired
to Ovetgate Hospice c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020