|
|
|
LONGBOTTOM Vera On June 26th 2020 peacefully at Valley View Care Home, Pellon, formerly of Copley,
Vera, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Clifford, much loved mum of Derrick, loving gran of Simon, dear
mother in law of Marlene,
a dear sister and auntie
who will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Friday 10th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be
greatly appreciated for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327 382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020