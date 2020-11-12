|
Wendy Francis On November 2nd 2020,
peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary surrounded by her
loving family, Wendy, aged 80 years of Siddal. Dearly loved wife of Edward, much loved mum of Samantha, loving nanna of Mark, Leigh and Buddy and a good
friend to many.
Wendy's service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Due to Covid restrictions, attendance is limited.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020