Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Eyres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Eyres

Notice Condolences

Wendy Eyres Notice
EYRES (Nee Greenwood)
Wendy Rose Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 25th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Devoted wife to the late Darrell, loving mum to her dutiful son Darren Leonard and family, cherished grandma,
great grandma, dear auntie
and great auntie to many.
Wendy will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 11.00am.
Any donations to Help For Heroes.
Flowers and all other enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -