Eggleton William Desmond 'Des' Unexpectedly at home, on
6th February 2020, Des,
aged 68 years.
Much loved son of Hanora and the late Des, a dearly loved dad of Lisa, cherished grandad, and brother of Michael.
The Celebration of Des's Life will take place at 12.45pm on Wednesday 26th February at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Burnley FC Youth Team -
a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020