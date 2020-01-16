Home

Murgatroyd Bill (William) On January 8th 2020, peacefully at home, after a long illness,
with family at his side, Bill,
aged 63 years.
Much loved Husband of Hazel, adored Dad of Claire and the late Victoria, special Grandad of
Isaac and Jack, Father in law of Chris and dearest Son of Margery and the late Jack, Nephew of Sue, Brother-in-law of Pat and Laurie, Uncle of Antony and a good friend
of many.

A celebration of Bill's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 28th January at 12.45p.m. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Hug-on-a-Tray c/o B J Melia and Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP.
A collection box will also be available at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
