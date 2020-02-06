|
|
|
MORTON Winifred Peacefully on February 3rd 2020,
at Woodfield Grange, Winnie,
aged 94 years, of Stainland.
A loving Mum, Mum-in-law, Grandma, Great Grandma and loving Wife of the late Donald.
Reception into St Patricks Roman Catholic Church, Elland on Wednesday February 12th at 7pm.
A requiem mass at St Patrick's on Thursday February 13th at 11am followed by interment at St Andrew's Church Yard, Stainland.
Family flowers only please by request but donations can be made on the day for St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church.
All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, 25 Clare Road
Tel 01422 353 970.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020