Porteus Wyn Ellen Peacefully at Cedar Grange Care Home on 22nd May 2020,
Wyn aged 95 years.
The loving wife of the late Bill,
much loved mum of Steven and Stuart, a cherished nan of Julie,
Tina, Lee and Faye and a dearly
loved great nan and good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to the carers and staff at Cedar Grange for the love and care shown to Wyn at this difficult time.
A private family funeral will take place at Crematorium on
Monday 8th June at 10.30am.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020