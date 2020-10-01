Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Yvonne Demaine

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Demaine Notice
Demaine Yvonne Carol
(née Pettengell) 4th March 1947 -
23rd September 2020
Loving wife of Roger, caring Mum
of Yolande, Nicola and Lynden, mother-in-Law to Adrian and Sarah and doting 'Mamma' and Grandma to Jaymee-Leigh, Erin and 'Bump'. Passed away peacefully at home with her family.
The hearse will leave Midgley at approximately 2.20 pm on Monday 12th October for the service at
Park Wood Crematorium at 3pm. Due to funeral restrictions, the family would be grateful to family and friends lining either the roadside through Midgley or the driveway at Park Wood, dressed in bright, cheerful colours. Yvonne requested no flowers but donations to the Macmillan Memorial Fund c/o B.J Meila & Sons Funeral Services. 64 Gibbet St Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
A celebration of Yvonne's life will be arranged later, due to current circumstances.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020
