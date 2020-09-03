Home

VYSE Yvonne Sadly, on the 29th August at Overgate Hospice, Yvonne, aged 70 years passed away peacefully.
A treasured wife of Alan, a loving mum of Michelle and the late Michael, a devoted grandma to Chelsea, Luke and the late Michael, a loving great-grandma,
sister-in-law, cousin,
auntie and friend of many.
I have had a colourful life with
lots of ups and downs.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 11th September, 9.45am
at Park Wood Crematorium.
Would all friends please
wear bright and colourful
tops and shirts.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse, Tel; 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020
