|
|
59, of Middletown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly February 3, 2020. Rick was born on February 3, 1961 to Owen and Ida Mae Van Ostrand in Middletown, OH. In 1979, Rick met Therese shortly before their high school graduation. They fell in love almost instantly and were lifelong best friends and partners. In July 1983 Rick joined the US Navy. Shortly after Rick joined the service Rick and Therese were wed. Rick proudly served in San Diego as a photographer at NAS Miramar and aboard the USS Enterprise. He was deployed on three WESTPACS in the Pacific, Indian, and Mediterranean oceans, in 1984, 1986, and 1988. They welcomed their beloved daughters Katrina in 1985 in San Diego and Hannah in 1996 in Middletown. Rick was known as "Ricky V" and Rick Van Awesome within the music community in the Middletown area. Rick was passionate about music. He played guitar, sang, and performed with many different groups, bands, and at open mics over the years. He was most proud of his newest band, Justice 5, and his trio, On Air. At family gatherings and at home nothing brought Rick more joy than sharing his gift of music. Anyone who knew Rick knew that he was the most loving and devoted father and husband a family could ask for. His girls and grandsons were the light of his life. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Mae (Nolan) Van Ostrand and his father, Owen Van Ostrand. He is survived by his wife Therese (Homer) Van Ostrand, his daughters Stephanie (Osborn) Schatz, Katrina (Van Ostrand) Ball, and Hannah Van Ostrand, his siblings, Badonna Reece, Tim & Sandy (Sutherland) Van Ostrand, Dale & Karen (Tischer) Van Ostrand, his precious grandsons, Gavin Schatz, Lucas Ball, and numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Services will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Flory, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2020