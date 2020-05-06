It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Albert Edward Trimble of Caledonia on May 3, 2020. He will be missed by his wife Joan, his daughters Sandra (Larry), Lynda (Bernie), his sons David (Heather) and Stephen, his grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Ryan, Bradley, Markus, Avery, Colton, Madeline, Meagan, Hannah, Olivia and Brycen. Albert was born in Northern Ireland and his Irish humour was enjoyed by all. Albert was Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Haldimand for many years. Many thanks to St. Elizabeth's Health Care and Dr. Robertson. Donations to the MS Society and St. Paul's Anglican Church Caledonia, would be appreciated. There will be a service at a later date to celebrate his life at St. Paul's Anglican Church.





