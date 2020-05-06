Albert Edward TRIMBLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Albert Edward Trimble of Caledonia on May 3, 2020. He will be missed by his wife Joan, his daughters Sandra (Larry), Lynda (Bernie), his sons David (Heather) and Stephen, his grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Ryan, Bradley, Markus, Avery, Colton, Madeline, Meagan, Hannah, Olivia and Brycen. Albert was born in Northern Ireland and his Irish humour was enjoyed by all. Albert was Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Haldimand for many years. Many thanks to St. Elizabeth's Health Care and Dr. Robertson. Donations to the MS Society and St. Paul's Anglican Church Caledonia, would be appreciated. There will be a service at a later date to celebrate his life at St. Paul's Anglican Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved