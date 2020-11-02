The family of Alice Marie Passmore Richard announce with sadness Marie's passing at Welland General Hospital on Wednesday, October 28th 2020 in her 91st year. She was born in Binbrook on January 8, 1929 the daughter of the late Edgar and Belinda Ecker Passmore. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Richard who predeceased her in 1992. Survived by her brother William Passmore Sr. (Mary Wilson) of Simcoe, sister Louise Fawcett of Newmarket, her sister Shirley Thompson and brother-in-law Tom of Dunnville, sisters-in-law May Passmore and Gwen Passmore of Dunnville, Marcia Passmore of Welland. Marie is fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, close friends in Oshawa and Whitby, and her late husband's family in New Brunswick, As a member of a very large family she was predeceased by her 17 siblings: sisters Florence (Betty), Mildred (Marge), Dorothy, Laura (Kate), Ann, Ilean, Gladys and brothers Douglas (Ernie), Lloyd, George (Joe), Billy, Lewis (Danny), Fred (Tommy), Dick, Sam, Ralph, Robert (Bob). Returning to Dunnville in 2005 she always enjoyed attending St. Paul's Anglican Church in Dunnville, plus travelling to the UK and Europe with a group from the church. In 2018 she became a resident of Portal Village Retirement Home in Port Colborne where she received excellent care and spoke of many fun adventures. She loved to go for her daily walks. Marie graduated in Nursing from the Salvation Army Grace Hospital in Toronto on May 3rd 1951. Healthcare continued to be a lifelong passion for her as she actively donated to local hospitals and many charities for research or as needed. In 2019 she was delighted to attend the ceremony for the Dunnville Hospital's opening of the new emergency department. Treatment room #1 was dedicated on her behalf. There will be a private family graveside service at Riverside Cemetery Dunnville on Monday, November 9, 2020. Rest in Peace loyal and faithful servant. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
