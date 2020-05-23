It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Link, announces her passing at Maple Grove Place on May 19, 2020, in her 103rd year. Back in the loving arms of her husband Wilfred (May 26, 1991). Loving mother of Viola (Don) Hamilton, Arnold (Rose) Link, Ailene (Bruce) Rittenhouse and Virginia Martin. Cherished grandmother to eight, great-grandmother to twelve, and great-great-grandmother to thirteen. Amy will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Amy is predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Erie Pridmore, all of her siblings, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Amy was born and raised in South Cayuga and was a devoted parishioner of the South Cayuga Community Church. Amy took pride in raising her family, with the same love that she sewed into every stitch of her beautiful handmade quilts. A special thank you to the staff at Maple Grove Place, for the care and compassion that you have shown to mom, it will always be remembered. A private graveside service was held at South Cayuga Trinity Cemetery, on Friday May 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In memory of Amy, donations to the South Cayuga Community Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnvile, On. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in Hamilton News on May 23, 2020.