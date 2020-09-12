Passed away peacefully at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. Born in Hijum, Friesland (Netherlands), he mmigrated to Canada in 1951. He spent many years farming and later in his life he spent many hours on the road at night, delivering newspapers for the Globe & Mail. Predeceased by his parents Durk and Trijntje(Dijkstra) Hijma, brother Rients Hijma and his wife Dukke, brother in law Lykele Krol, sons Charles and Richard Hyma and grandson Jeff Hyma. He is survived by his sisters Rinske Krol, Ankje (Hendrik) Vanderweij, his brother Hendrik (Klaaske) Hijma, nieces and nephews in the Netherlands, as well as his children Dennis, Andy (Debbie), Shirley (George) Hoto, Harvey (Deb), Paul (Wendy), 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He loved to sing whether it be with the church choir, just sitting in the congregation, or as a member of the Canadian Sharp Shooters barbershop quartet. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at HWMH and Dr. Kobah for their excellent care during his final days. And a special thank you to the staff at Maple Grove Place He was so happy to call it home. You always went above and beyond. As per Andrew's request, there will be no visitiation or service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangemnets entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277. If so desired, donations to the Diabetes Association
would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.