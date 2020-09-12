1/1
Andrew (Anno) Hyma
1932-02-26 - 2020-08-31
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. Born in Hijum, Friesland (Netherlands), he mmigrated to Canada in 1951. He spent many years farming and later in his life he spent many hours on the road at night, delivering newspapers for the Globe & Mail. Predeceased by his parents Durk and Trijntje(Dijkstra) Hijma, brother Rients Hijma and his wife Dukke, brother in law Lykele Krol, sons Charles and Richard Hyma and grandson Jeff Hyma. He is survived by his sisters Rinske Krol, Ankje (Hendrik) Vanderweij, his brother Hendrik (Klaaske) Hijma, nieces and nephews in the Netherlands, as well as his children Dennis, Andy (Debbie), Shirley (George) Hoto, Harvey (Deb), Paul (Wendy), 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He loved to sing whether it be with the church choir, just sitting in the congregation, or as a member of the Canadian Sharp Shooters barbershop quartet. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at HWMH and Dr. Kobah for their excellent care during his final days. And a special thank you to the staff at Maple Grove Place He was so happy to call it home. You always went above and beyond. As per Andrew's request, there will be no visitiation or service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangemnets entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville 905-774-7277. If so desired, donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballard Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved