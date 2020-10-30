Peacefully, at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Anna Varga, wife of the late Steve Varga Sr. (2004), in her 89th year. Loving mother of Steve Jr. (Susan) and Joseph (Beverly). Also survived by her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and their children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the present time. Arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca