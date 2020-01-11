|
Mom will be sadly missed after a long and wonderful life. Predeceased by her husband Cecil (1988). Cherished and remembered by her children, Dennis, Mark and Andrea (Bill). Beloved grandmother to Devon, (Ashleigh) and Ryan (Natalie). Loving great-grandmother of Lyssiana. Anne was an avid quilter. She leaves behind many quilts to be cherished and loved by all her friends and family. We know she would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ER at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, for their excellent care and the kind, caring nurses and staff on the third floor. Keeping with Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In memory of Anne, donations may be made to the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital Dunnville and would be appreciated by the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, Ontario.
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 11, 2020