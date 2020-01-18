|
Passed away peacefully at Grandview Lodge, Dunnville on Friday, January 17, 2020, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband and partner of 64 years Maxwell (2018). Loving mother, example, and inspiration for Rodney (Laurie), Laurie van den Hurk (Ted), Elaine Kelly (David) and Brian (May Lynne). Lovingly remembered by 20 grandchildren: Rod's family: Benjamin (Kendel), John (Britt), Jessica (Seán), Sarah, Anna, Luke. Laurie's family: Ricker (Angela), Alex (Stacy), Amy. Elaine's family: Lynn (Justice), Erin, Robin. Brian's family: Bethany, Gemma, Owen, Shasta, Silken Theo, Eli, Emirson. Treasured great grandma Max of Holly, Aderyn, Oliver, Hope, Brandt, Grace, Jasper, Matthew, William and Casey. Survived by sister in law Donna Cooper. Predeceased by brother Alan Cooper. We are thankful for the loving care from staff at Grandview Lodge. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Tuesday, January 21 from 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Church, 301 Broad Street East, Dunnville, on Wednesday, January 22 at 11 a.m. and a reception will follow at 12:30 pm. If desired, donations to Grace United Church Mission and Service Fund or the Canadian Food Grains Bank would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Jan. 18, 2020