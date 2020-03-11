|
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Karl Link. Loving mother of Debra (Rene) Laarman, Shirley (late Mike) Drohan, Michael (Kim) McLean, James (Kathy) McLean, Kevin (Penny) Link, Julie (Brian) Haddow, Lynette (Joe) Salisbury, Jennifer Link. Cherished Nannie of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Bob (Carolyn) Jones, Kathryn Cooper (Jim Bunz). Sister -in-law of Sharon (Moe) Lymburner, Don Hannigan. Predeceased by her parents Sydney and Irene Jones, her sister Diane Hannigan, brother-in-law Howard Cooper, sister-in-laws Doris Inglis and Verna Ann Bousfield, and her first husband Roland McLean. Barbara will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 233 Lock St W, Dunnville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in Hamilton News on Mar. 11, 2020