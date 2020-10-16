After a brief cancer illness, the Lord has called our dear son Barry to join his dad Sam In Heaven, a beautiful place where Barry can find his silent voice. Barry is survived by his mother Jean, father Sam (deceased), siblings Linda (Ron), Ricker, Murray (Janet), Brian (Bonnie), sister Janet and brother Jerry McClung. Barry's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers of St. Catharines Northwood Group Home for their wonderful care, support and love showed to Barry.