Peacefully passed at the Anson Place, Hagersviille on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Abraham (2013). Loving mother of Gail and late Mike Wright, Harold and Angela Taylor and Kevin Taylor. Dear grandma of Wade and Kelly Taylor, Chuck and Ally Taylor, Brooke Porter, and Lindsay Wright and David Finkelstein. Dear great-grandma of Evan, Grace, Brentin, Alex, Claire, Brooklyn, Lily and Miles. Sister of the late Richard and Eva Awde, the late Edna and Gordon Banfield and the late Ruby and Earl Awde. Sister-in-law of the late George, Doug and Kathleen Taylor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was a devoted member of the All Saints Anglican Church and fondly remembered for her baking at the bazaars, one that was willing to do anything to help out within the church. Betty also had many years at the Postal Service and also a member of Order of the Eastern Star. A private service was held at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville with Interment at Hagersville Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Hagersville food bank. A heartfelt thank you to the staff and care givers at Anson Place. You are our true heroes. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 14, 2020