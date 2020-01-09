|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bev in her 66th year at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, December 29th, with her family at her side. Loving mother of Heidi Noble (Glenn), loving sister of Jacqueline Svacina (Milo), and cherished grandmother of Ethan Noble. Predeceased by her parents James and Audrey Major as well as her beloved dog Brandy. Although she spent most of her life in Canada (Ontario and British Columbia), she was born in England (Lincolnshire) and also lived in the United States (Arizona) and Jamaica (Middlesex). As a quality control NDE technician, Bev inspected turbines at Siemens for over 23 years; airplane parts at Collins Aerospace; and shutdown inspections at the Pickering Nuclear Reactor. Bev was a very loving and generous person. Spending time with family and her many friends meant a great deal to her. Her love of animals was well known and her trip to Africa was the highlight of her many travels. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A very special thank you to the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, her nurse Linda, as well as special friends Patricia Bacon and Shelly Miller for all their care and support. In accordance with Bev's wishes, cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the or Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice.