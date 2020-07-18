Bonnie South (Maud Jean Bonnie Vermette), age 76, passed away peacefully July 11, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville. Bonnie and Mike met on a blind date in 1962 (everlasting thanks to those friends!) that began a loving relationship leading to 54 years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by Mike, their daughter Jennifer and two loving grandchildren, Olivia and Blake Roik. We are all blessed to have had a close relationship with her. We find comfort in knowing she is with her beloved sister Deborah who left us too soon earlier this year. She is greatly missed by her siblings Susan, Evelyn, Yvonne, George, Shelley, Paul, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bonnie was a selfless volunteer most of her adult life. She began volunteering at St. Michael's school in the mid-70's and continued supporting the school for years after Jennifer graduated. Mike always supported her efforts and together they began making crosses for the school's Confirmands. She was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Women's League for 46 years and served in various positions on the Executive. In recent years, much of her time was spent helping at the St. Vincent de Paul store. Bonnie also gave her time to the Hospital Auxiliary and spent many hours in the hospital Tuck Shop. Bonnie was a three-time breast cancer survivor. She fought bravely and quietly with incredible strength. The family extends their thanks to all of the Doctors and Nurses who have cared for her over the years. Particularly the kind Nurses who cared for her during her final days. Thanks are also extended to the home-care Nurses and PSWs who, although their time with her was shorter, they made her time at home more comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favourite organizations: Hope & Healing International (formerly Christian Blind Mission), the Walker Family Cancer Centre via the Niagara Health Foundation or the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation. Plans will be made to celebrate Bonnie's life when COVID-19 restrictions lift and we can all come together safely to share favourite memories and hugs. An announcement will follow when a date is confirmed. Online messages of condolence may be made at www.canadiancremation.com