CAMPBELL, Brian Alexander Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in his 77th year. Predeceased by his parents Joan and Alex (DVM) Campbell. Loving husband to Leatha (Lea). He will be missed by his loving daughter, Trish and dear brother-in-law to Mary and Bob Clark (both deceased), Ron (deceased) and Marg Fehrman, Evonne and Larry (Louie) Atkinson and Trish Feere and Brian Hamilton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and special uncle Ross and Dianne Atkinson. Brian will be missed by his close special friends Smitty, Pete Mann, John M. and Donna B. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 361 Main Street Port Dover (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. All services are private. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Brian's name are asked to consider the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation, 322 Broad Street West, Dunnville, Ontario N1A 1T1. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com