Carol Elizabeth Corbett
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Carol Elizabeth Corbett announces her passing on Oct 1, 2020. Carol was cared for in her home by her three sons, this was made possible by the love and support of family, the local Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and the community. Carol was a loving mother to Jamie (Dawn), Caley and Blaize. Predeceased by her daughter Constance and son Justin. Grandmother to Justyce and Colton. Daughter of the late Enid and Earl Lovegrove. Sister to Donna, Kathleen, Chuck, Evan, John, Bruce, Judy, Linda, Leonard and Dan. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Butch, Art, Phyllis, Joann and Laurie. Carol will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Carol will always be remembered as a loyal and caring friend to young and old, she is now safe in Jehovah's memory awaiting her resurrection. Due to the current pandemic restrictions a private funeral will be held at JW Hart Funeral home on Oct 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm. All others are welcome to join us virtually via Zoom. Meeting ID: 946 1513 7369 Passcode: 193515 Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 14, 2020.
J.W. Hart Funeral Home Inc.
113 Lock East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1J6
