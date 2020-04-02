|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 28 at Norfolk General Hospital at the age of 84. Predeceased by her loving husband Larry, sister to Marilyn Howell (Harry) (both deceased) and Margaret Onkey (Richard). Mother to Ronald Murphy Jr (deceased), daughters Kim Murphy, Linda Anderson (Rick) and stepdaughter Lee McAuley (Chris). She will be missed by daughter in-law Gale Murphy (Chuck), grandchildren Ron, Gavin, Jerret (deceased) Kasey, Meagan, Bradan, Spencer, Kelsey and Colin, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all the doctors, nurses, neighbours and friends that took the time to care for her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences and notes may be left at www.rhbanderson.com.
Published in Hamilton News on Apr. 2, 2020