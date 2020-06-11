It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Carolyn V. Cale, 83, on May 31st at St. Joseph's Hospital. Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife to Warren (predeceased) for almost 36 years and will be greatly missed by her beloved children: son Bruce, daughter Lynda and son-in-law Hal Brewer. Her grandchildren Morgan, Jordan, Dylan and Sienna will forever have fond memories of their Nana and her adoring, supportive and nurturing personality. Sister Myrna (predeceased) and sister-in-law Carolyn B. (predeceased) always had a special place in her heart as do their children, Karen, Jo-Anne, Jennifer and Brian. Following graduation at McGill and their wedding, Montreal native Carolyn made her way with Warren to Kingston, Sarnia and Stoney Creek before settling in the Town of Dundas in 1965. Carolyn had been very dedicated as a volunteer for the Home and School Association at both the local and Provincial level. Years later she became the Welcome Wagon Hostess for Dundas, proudly welcoming newcomers to the area for 38 years before retiring at the age of 81. For the last 2 years, Carolyn was enjoying the lifestyle, amenities, the staff and making new friends while residing at Amica Dundas. At this time, we would like to thank and share our appreciation to all the compassionate medical staff at St. Joseph Hospital for making her last few days comfortable. The funeral service was held on June 5th and unfortunately was restricted to select family members due to Covid-19. The service may be viewed for the next few weeks by following this link: (https://livestream.com/accounts/14938408/carolyncale) If you wish to make a memorial donation to your local SPCA it would be a tribute as Carolyn was a very passionate pet owner and loved all animals. Online condolences can be made to www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in Hamilton News on Jun. 11, 2020.