It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carolyne on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 78. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Wally and sisters, Pat and Dale. She was a devoted and loving mother to Ken (Dianne), Jeff (Tanya) and Dan (Pierrette), and a fun-loving and special grandmother to Sierra and Carson. She will be forever loved and dearly remembered by her siblings, Nick, Marla and Wayne, and their families. Carolyne was born August 25, 1942 in Hamilton, Ontario and married her true love, Walter, "Wally" on February 14, 1963. Carolyne and Wally settled in Caledonia where they raised their three boys and in 1969 opened and built a successful business, Wally Parr Sausage. Carolyne's passion for the business continued until the day of her passing. Carolyne inspired many people throughout her lifetime with her genuine kindness and nurturing approach to life. She always saw the best in people and encouraged them to see the best in themselves. Many people benefitted from having a talk with Carolyne and listening to her wisdom and perspective on life. She encouraged everyone to make sure that in life that they do something that makes them "wake up, throw off the blankets and say, hey I am ready for the day". She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends and making memories that she captured in her many photos. Friends are invited to visit at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St E., Caledonia, on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 4-8pm. A private family service will be held the following day due to COVID19 restrictions. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the future when we can all get together safely and celebrate Carolyne's life. In lieu of flowers a donation to Crossing All Bridges Learning Centre (crossingallbridges.ca
) would be something she would appreciate, Crossing All Bridges Learning Centre, 65 Sky Acres Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 5W6.