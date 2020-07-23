My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the love of your life Koreen Foster! I did not have the chance to meet your beautiful kind soul in person..... but how Koreen shone when she spoke of you gave me a small glimpse of who you are! She often spoke of you, with love, happiness and gratefulness in her voice. Im sure you would have said the same, but you saved her- parts of her you helped heal..... and for that she/her friends will always be grateful. I know you will truly be missed!



To your family, friends, and other mourners- Im deeply sorry for your loss...... truly .... Colin was taken before his time, it seems so unfair. May you speak his name Often, and fondly when talking about life and how he would relate to it.



Colin, May your journey truly be remembered in proper fashion and all people whos lives you touched have a chance to heal through sharing memories of you❤ Rest easy - visit often - May you meet again.

Serena Reynolds

Acquaintance