It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son Daryl of Caledonia, in his 38th year. Daryl is survived by his parents Andrew "Junior" Johnson of Caledonia and Kelly Johnson-Mehlenbacher (Andrew) of Cayuga, his brothers Deryck, Andrew Jr. (Erin), Corey (Kyle), and his sister Stephanie. Daryl is predeceased by his grandparents, Pearl Johnson, and Frederick and Eleanor Hewer, as well as his great grandparents, Arthur and Janet Bodden. He also leaves behind his son Kameron and he will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visit at the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9p.m. The Interment will take place at 11a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, followed by the service in the chapel at 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ( CAMHS, Community Addiction & Mental Heath Service of Haldimand - Norfolk, https://www.camhs.ca/
), would be appreciated by the family. Please respect all "COVID19" restrictions, as they will be in effect for the visitation and the service, face masks are required. (The number of visitors and attendees will be limited accordingly). Thank you for your understanding.