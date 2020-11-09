1/1
Daryl Andrew JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son Daryl of Caledonia, in his 38th year. Daryl is survived by his parents Andrew "Junior" Johnson of Caledonia and Kelly Johnson-Mehlenbacher (Andrew) of Cayuga, his brothers Deryck, Andrew Jr. (Erin), Corey (Kyle), and his sister Stephanie. Daryl is predeceased by his grandparents, Pearl Johnson, and Frederick and Eleanor Hewer, as well as his great grandparents, Arthur and Janet Bodden. He also leaves behind his son Kameron and he will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visit at the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9p.m. The Interment will take place at 11a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, followed by the service in the chapel at 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ( CAMHS, Community Addiction & Mental Heath Service of Haldimand - Norfolk, https://www.camhs.ca/ ), would be appreciated by the family. Please respect all "COVID19" restrictions, as they will be in effect for the visitation and the service, face masks are required. (The number of visitors and attendees will be limited accordingly). Thank you for your understanding.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
11:30 AM
MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved