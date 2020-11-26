1/
Daryl Andrew Johnson
The family of the late Daryl Johnson whish to express their appreciation to those who offered such kindness, support and messages of sympthy and comfort in our bereavement. Special thanks to Millers Funeral Home, Rev. Cheryl Barker and the Ladies Aux and Caledonia Legion. Perhaps you sent a lovely card, to show how much you care Perhaps you sent us beautiful flowers if so, we saw them there. Perhpas you spoke the kindest words that any friend can say perhaps yu were not there at all, just thought of us all day. Whatever you did to console our hearts We thank you so much, Whatever your part. Please accept this as our Personal Heartfelt Thanks.

Published in Hamilton News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

