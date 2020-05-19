Peacefully at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his 68th year surrounded by family, David entered into heavens gates. Survived by his wife Patricia of 49 years, Children Joey (Danielle), Brenda (Terry) and Linda (Geordie). Very proud papa to, Jacey, Gary, Dalton, Jordan, Erica, Alex-Lynn(Papa's Hotdog), Julia, Kirsten and Kristin. Great-papa to 18 precious babies and very special uncle to RaeAnne. Brother to George, Daniel, Larry, Diane and Marilyn brother-in-law to Donna, Connie and John Kick, Nancy and Pete. Preceded by parents Joe and Gertrude, siblings Raymond, Harry, Jonas, Roy, JoJo, Gert, Charolette, Melba and Susan. Gone to be with his precious grandson Christopher James and great-granddaughter Emilia. David was a proud member of the Six Nations Fire Department for 11 years and worked at Georgia Pacific (Domtar, Caledonia) for over 35 yrs. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and his fellow church family. A family service was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hyde and Mott Chapel, Hagersville. Interment Johnsfield Baptist Cemetery. www.rhbanderson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on May 19, 2020.