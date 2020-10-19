1/1
David January 8 1938 - October 16 2020 BASFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Manchester, the eldest son of Frederick and Kathleen Basford, David passed away at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, Ontario, after receiving exceptionally compassionate care. David is remembered as a protective and patient elder brother, ensuring a little sister reached school safely; a beloved uncle and great-uncle, joining willingly in energetic games; and a friend enjoying companionable silences hiking through Québec forests. His passion for science inspired students from Manitoulin to Matagami, and in England. Laboratory colleagues at McMaster University valued David not only for his skill and attention to detail but also for his empathy as a friend and non-judgemental listener. Members of FCN/FQN recognize him as a driving force for unity and promotion of ideals throughout Canada. With eclectic interests, David crafted boomerangs, ground telescope lenses to observe the night skies, and as a kite builder was intrigued by flight. He pushed his own endurance as a long-distance runner, achieving a respectable finish in the 2007 Boston Marathon. A skilled musician, David passed on his talent as a guitarist to his young son, playing to him in the cradle which he had built himself. David is survived by his beloved son, Tavis James Basford, and daughter-in-law Fatemah Alzubairi. Lovingly remembered by his sister Barbara Verrill of Dudley, Warwickshire, and brother Christopher Basford of Cheadle, Cheshire. Greatly missed by nephews David and Robert, nieces Helena and Catherine, and their children Tobias and Florian, Mutsa, Shamiso, Kura and Zano. A strong social conscience led David to support many organizations concerned with social justice. He cared about woodlands and the environment, and was a member of the National Trust, and the Royal Botanical Gardens. Friends are invited to remember David with a donation to charities with similar interests, or to St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, Ontario. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hamilton News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved