Suddenly, at his home in Dunnville, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband to Ann (Snider) for 50 years. Loving father to Mary Ann, Angel, Dave and Lisa (Greg). Dear proud Papa of Corinne, Natasia, Patience, Laney, Rebecca, Rosalie and Ava. Brother to Rick, Ron, Jerry, Alan and predeceased by his sister Nancy. Dave is also survived by his many In-Laws and he will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Dave was a skilled carpenter and well respected for all of his accomplishments in Carpenters Local 18. God only takes the best, and his beautiful granddaughters can attest to that, their Papa was the greatest. They were his pride and joy, and he loved doting on them. Dave was the kindest, generous, most genuine and loving man you will ever meet. He will be deeply missed always and forever. Due to COVID 19, a private family gathering will take place, followed by an interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Cayuga. If so desired, donations to the St. Stephen's Cemetery would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to, MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cayuga.