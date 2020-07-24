David Silverthorne

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital. David will be greatly missed by his son Matthew, his daughter Caitlyn and their mother Judith. Dear brother of Dan (Carole), Brenda Silverthorne (Mark Becker). Loving son of Anne and the late Fred Silverthorne. He will also be missed by many other family members and friends. As per family wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in David's memory may be made to the charity of choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, Ontario. 905-774-7277. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
