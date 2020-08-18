The family of the late David Silverthorne (Silver) would like to thank everyone for their words of comfort, cards, food and flowers sent during our recent loss of our father and loved one. It was truly appreciated. We would also like to extend a special thank you to H.W.M.H for allowing us to take as much time with him as we needed. The love and overwhelming response from all who have known him has been very touching. It brings us great pride knowing he was so loved and that he had impacted so many lives. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cait, Matt and Judith Silverthorne



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store