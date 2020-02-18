|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love with her children near, on January 13, 2020 just short of her 69th birthday, at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Loving mother to Steven Langeraap (Kim), Sandra McPhee (Ron), and Kevin McDonald (Jessica). Devoted Grandmother to Jordan, Joseph, Clayton, Danis, Summer, Brodie, Finley and Harriet. Fondly remembered by her loving siblings Bonnie South (Mike), Susan Vermette, Evelyn Buchan, Yvonne Laramie, George Vermette, Shelly Bridges, and Paul Vermette, and deeply loved by all their families. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Deb's life will be held at St. Michael's Parish Hall, in Dunnville, on February 21st (her birthday) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We will say goodbye with love in our hearts, tears in our eyes, surrounded by family and friends, comforted by our memories. Memorial donations can be made in Deb's honor to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada, 1165-2255B Queen St. East, Toronto, Ontario. M4E 1G3
Published in Hamilton News on Feb. 18, 2020